PHOTOS: Prince William and Prince Harry have an EMOTIONAL reunion at Princess Diana statue unveiling

As Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling, the brothers' "hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Prince William and Prince Harry just had their first public reunion since bidding farewell to their grandfather Prince Philip at his funeral in April. The estranged brothers put up a united front as they honoured their late mother Princess Diana by unveiling a statue in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, today, i.e. July 1, on what would have The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

The bronze statue, which was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, sees the ever-elegant Diana with her arms around two kids' (a boy and a girl) shoulders. As the siblings, looking dapper twinning in navy blue suits, made their way to what would most definitely have been an emotional ceremony for them, they were seen chatting away with Harry adorning a big smile on his face. You could instantly sense the two being comfortable in each other's presence, in spite of the royal family drama. While the guest list was restricted to only 13, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, in attendance were also Diana's siblings - brother Earl Spencer and sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. William and Harry were spotted chatting with their uncle and aunts as well.

Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Prince William and Prince Harry

As the brothers unveiled the statue, which was hidden underneath a dark green cloth, the two smiled and shared a poignant woman looking at their beloved mum's legacy being immortalised. Interestingly, Sunken Garden was one of Diana's favourite places of solace.

Check out Prince William and Prince Harry's emotional reunion at their mother Princess Diana statue unveiling below:

Moreover, William and Harry also put out a joint statement after the statue unveiling as a tribute to Diana, which was shared on William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter page - Kensington Royal. Read William and Harry's touching statement below:

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.

— Prince William and Prince Harry"

The royal family enthusiasts will definitely feel nothing but pure joy to see the brothers reunite happily for their always cherished mum!

