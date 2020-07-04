PHOTOS: Prince William is in a jovial mood as he enjoys a pint of beer and fries during visit to his local pub

Ahead of Super Saturday, Prince William decided to visit his local pub and have a pint of cider along with a side of chips while discussing with the owners as to how they are dealing with the challenges brought on by the three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the UK loosening its restrictions on the lockdown set due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William popped up at his local bar on Super Saturday and was their first customer. The Duke of Cambridge looked handsome in a midnight blue sweater which layered a baby blue shirt and was paired with blue jeans and black sneakers. William visited the 600-year-old Rose and Crown pub, which is located in Snettisham, Norfolk. The local pub is close by to William and Kate Middleton's Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, where the family is currently stationed.

According to Hello!, once he entered the pub, William made sure to use the hand sanitizer before placing his order for a pint of cider along with a side of fries. The Duke chatted with the owners and spoke to them about the challenges that they had to face during the lockdown period. Moreover, while sitting near the garden area, William shared how the playground which his children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2 - absolutely love when they get to visit the pub with their parents, is closed-off for now. "The children have been in there a few times. They will see that as a challenge," William quipped while pointing at the closed-off play area.

Meanwhile, talking about the pubs reopening with new guidelines, William added, "It could end up with everyone at the pub. Because, people just want a change of scene, being at home for so long. I am sure people will want to get out and explore locally. I don't think they’ll want to go far afield," via Hello! Furthermore, William shared that customers will have to get used to the new rules and that everyone has to take responsibility for their own two-meter bubble.

