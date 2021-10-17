PHOTOS: Prince William, Kate Middleton & Emma Watson grace the 'green' carpet of Earthshot Prize Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Emma Watson and other notable figures have been photographed attending the 'green' carpet ceremony of Earthshot Prize Awards which is scheduled to be held at the Alexandra Palace in London.

For the unversed, the Earthshot prize has been set up by the Duke of Cambridge to work towards building a 'sustainable future' and to keep the environment healthy for future generations. “I think Earthshot has given me a lot of hope,” he said. “In putting all this together over the last 18 months, going around and seeing everyone and meeting everyone and seeing all the solutions, I do feel really hopeful that we can turn the tide. We can fix stuff," Prince William had previously noted, via Vanity Fair. Ahead of the event, Prince Charles lauded his son Prince William for his initiative to protect the environment via The Royal Foundation. "I am very proud of my son William for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize," he added.

As the Cambridges have already arrived at the event, the star-studded guest list also includes Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Mo Salah, and David Oyelowo. Attendees of the first Earthshot Prize Awards will witness performances from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, KSI, and Yemi Alada.

The five special winners of the first Earthshot awards will receive £1million each for their initiatives in keeping maintaining the environment. The star-studded lineup of presenters include The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Emma Watson and Dame Emma Thompson.

Take a look at the 'green' carpet pictures from The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony:

