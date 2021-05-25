PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Middleton make chapatis, help Sikh community prepare meals during Scotland tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting Edinburgh and joined hands with members of the Sikh Sanjog, a Sikh community group, to help prepare meals.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William on the remaining Scotland tour and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited several institutions. On Monday, the couple were visiting Edinburgh and joined hands with members of the Sikh Sanjog, a Sikh community group, to help prepare meals. The community is distributing meals to vulnerable families across Edinburgh.

Their cafe kitchen is situated at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the Queen in Scotland, and William and Kate made sure to stop by. While they were at it, the Duke and Duchess also assisted the representatives in making chapatis and adding some finishing touches to the Dal. In fact, Prince William even reportedly mention that Kate Middleton is the spicy food lover among the two of them.

Sharing photos on their official social media account, the caption read, "Cooking up a storm in the café kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with Sikh Sanjog, where The Duke and Duchess prepared meals to be distributed to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community."

Take a look at the photos below:

According to a report in Town & Country report, the Sikh Sanjog charity was established in 1989 in Edinburgh to support women from the Sikh community integrate into Scottish society and aims to empower them. During the lockdown, the charity began a service to provide hot curry meals twice a week, and the service is ongoing.

