PHOTOS: Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown on display in London as part of new royal exhibit

A brand new royal exhibit has been put in place which features several royal outfits including Princess Diana's vintage wedding gown which she wore in 1981.

It has been 40 years since Princess Diana got married to Prince Charles but her iconic wedding dress continues to make headlines. Now, a brand new royal exhibit has been put in place which features several royal outfits including Princess Diana's vintage wedding gown which she wore on her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. The gown is displayed at her former London home at the Kensington Palace's Orangery.

Titled "Royal Style in the Making", the new exhibit showcases some stunning outfits by designers for their royal clients over the years. Apart from Princess Diana's wedding gown, the royal exhibit also features outfits of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret among others. Not just outfits but sketches, fabric swatches and photographs as well are part of the royal exhibit.

Diana's wedding gown holds centerstage as the massive lace wedding gown' bodice, full skirt, puffed sleeves and 25-foot train is unmissable. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the dress is on loan from Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry. The exhibit began on 3 June and will go on for almost a month.

Matthew Storey, curator of the exhibition, told Reuters, "Now we're all familiar with that iconic shape, so typical of early 80s fashion, big puff sleeves, very romantic and vintage inspired. But when you come to the exhibition what you appreciate are the details, the antique lace, the modern lace that was designed to imitate it, which lines the entire 25-foot long train, all of which is garnished with thousands of iridescent sequins so the whole dress sparkles."

Prince Harry and Prince William are reported to be coming together to unveil their mum Diana's statue on Kensington Palace grounds on her 60th birth anniversary on 1 July.

