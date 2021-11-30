PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a stylish date night at British Fashion Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the red carpet by storm as they attended the British Fashion Awards 2021. The couple looked chic in their fashionable avatars but it was certainly their chemistry that left everyone impressed. Priyanka couldn't stop smiling and at one point she also cutely stuck her tongue out while Nick lovingly gazed at her.

For their red carpet appearance, Priyanka was seen sporting a complete floral look by Richard Quinn. Chopra looked stunning in the floral bodysuit with a matching cape whereas Nick looked dapper in a suited-up look. After making a stylish red carpet entry hand-in-hand, the duo couldn't stop looking into each other's eyes while posing together.

In a video from the event that has been going viral, Nick was seen helping Priyanka with her overcoat train and spreading it around before the couple posed for photos. Nick is being hailed by fans for being the "perfect husband" thanks to this gesture.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' photos here:

Recently, the couple made the headlines as they were seen in Netflix's first-ever family roast featuring Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. In the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka was seen hilariously trolling her husband as she roasted him with jokes about their age difference and more. At one point, Chopra also joked that she wouldn't want to be married to anyone else unless Chris Hemsworth became single.

Priyanka recently also changed her name on Instagram and after she dropped her Jonas surname, netizens began to speculate separation rumours although, the couple's continued flirty exchanges on social media were enough to shut down divorce rumours.

