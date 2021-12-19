PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a dazzling appearance at The Matrix Resurrections premiere

Priyanka Chopra attended The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco on Saturday, December 18 and looked nothing short of stunning on the red carpet. After giving fans a BTS look of her appearance in her Instagram stories earlier, the actress' dazzling look in a shiny off-shoulder gown seemed perfect to compliment with the Matrix universe.

Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of Sati in the upcoming Matrix release and it was a delight to see the actress sport a look that also seemed to give a nod to her character, whose fashion seems to look striking in the film. Chopra's double-winged eyeliner along with her gorgeous thigh-high slit gown made for an absolutely gorgeous look.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Priyanka Chopra was also joined by other lead stars of the film at the premiere including Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris. Also, Jada Pinkett Smith was seen attending the premiere with her son Jaden Smith. Also, Neil Patrick Harris was supported by his husband David Burtka at the premiere.

While it was a delight to see Priyanka's stunning appearance at the premiere, fans certainly missed seeing Nick Jonas who is known to be a big cheerleader for his wife and hence their chemistry was definitely missed at the premiere of her upcoming film.

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the biggest films of the year. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film is all set to release in theatres as well as on the streaming platform, HBO Max on December 22.

