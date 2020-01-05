PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas are the ultimate power couple at Pre Golden Globes 2020 party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas make their way to the Pre Golden Globes 2020 party in LA. The couple looked gorgeous as they attended the star-studded event.

While we are counting down to the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet, several Hollywood stars are getting into the Golden Globes spirit with the pre-Golden Globes party. Jonas and Nick Jonas are few of the many stars who are diving into the Golden Globes vibe with the help of the Pre-Golden Globes Celebration at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California. The madly-in-love couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, made their way to the star-studded party on January 4 and caught everyone's attention.

Priyanka attended the party wearing an Elie Saab ensemble. The Sky Is Pink star was seen wearing a blue embellished long skirt along with a black blouse at the star-studded party. She stepped into a pair of black heels and tie her hair up to complete her look. She sported a pair of statement golden earrings to enhance her OOTN. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers singer looked dapper in a turtle neck shirt and a purple blazer.

Check out the pictures below:

Nick Jonas is one of the many presenters of the Golden Globes 2020 awards. The singer, who was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, is expected to take the centre stage and present one of the many awards at the 77th Golden Globes Awards on January 5, Sunday. Jonas is joined by Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Rami Malek, Tiffany Haddish, Daniel Craig and many others as the presenters of Golden Globes 2020.

Credits :Getty Images

