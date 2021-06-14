PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth meets US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth hosted Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden for tea at Windsor Castle. The US President reportedly said that she was "very gracious."

Queen Elizabeth hosted US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for tea at Windsor Castle following the conclusion of the G7 summit. President Biden and Dr Jill Biden received a warm welcome at the castle along with a Guard of Honor formed of the Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards who gave the First Couple a royal salute. The Queen and the Bidens then had tea inside the castle.

It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on June 3 that the Queen will be meeting the Bidens. It has been reported that President Biden is the 13th American President the Queen has met during her historic reign of nearly 70 years. Previously, she hosted President Donald Trump and his family at the Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II's meet with President Biden marked her first major event that she has been a part of ever since the passing of Prince Philip in April this year.

After their meet with the Queen, President Biden and the First Lady headed back to London. As per USA Today, Joe Biden while talking to reporters about his meet with the Queen mentioned that she was "very gracious" and also revealed that he invited her to the White House. He also mentioned that the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

Check out photos of Queen Elizabeth's meet with Joe Biden and Jill Biden here:

The G7 summit that was attended by Joe Biden marked his first trip to the UK ever since he became President. The annual economic summit was also one of the first major face-to-face gatherings in two years for leaders representing Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, UK, and the US amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

