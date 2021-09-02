PHOTOS: Rege-Jean Page holds hands with girlfriend Emily Brown on date night at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page became a heartthrob ever since he played the Duke of Hastings on the show. Although, the actor is making sure to let everyone know he's taken as he stepped out holding his girlfriend Emily Brown's hand during an appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. The couple's rare appearance made for an adorable sight.

Rege-Jean and Emily were clicked heading for the red carpet event, hand-in-hand as they arrived for the London ceremony. Page was among the winners at the star-studded evening as he took home the award for Standout Performance of the Year. The 31-year-old actor was dressed in a green embroidered suit while his lady love chose to wear a power suit blazer.

The news of Page and Brown's relationship was first reported earlier this year after the duo was clicked getting cosy in London. The couple has remained extremely private about their relationship and haven't indulged in any social media PDA as of now. This rare outing of Page and Brown stepping out together for the awards ceremony has been one of their first public appearances as a couple.

Check out Rege-Jean and Emily Brown's photos here:

According to reports, Brown is a copywriter and a soccer player. It's not yet known how the duo met each other.

As Page's recent award, it is an addition to several other accolades that he won this year. The actor has already received top honours at MTV Awards as well as Image Awards for his performance in Bridgerton. He has also bagged an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

