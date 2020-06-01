PHOTOS: Richard Madden and his quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez attend Black Lives Matter protest in LA

Given how the Black Lives Matter movement has taken over the United States; after the death of African American, George Floyd due to police violence, many celebrities have joined the protests as well, including Richard Madden and his quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez, who attended one in LA.

2020 has been an unforgiving year, what with the coronavirus pandemic claiming more than 300,000 lives and counting. Moreover, the US is currently on an uproar after the death of African American, George Floyd, who died due to police violence. The Black Lives Matter movement is now stronger than ever as thousands from many cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles and New York are hoarding the streets to have their voices heard loud. Many celebrities are coming forward and offering their support by donating money to help bail out the protesters who were arrested as well as joining the protests themselves.

Richard Madden and his quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez were spotted attending the LA protests together, though the photos they shared on Instagram were individual selfies. Richard took to IG Stories to share a selfie of himself in the midst of the protest wearing a black tee and jeans along with a matching snapback and mask. "Peaceful Protest. Santa Monica. Black Lives Matter," Madden wrote while also sharing a link of different ways that people can help out. On the other hand, Froy shared a video from the protest, along with a selfie, sporting a baby blue tee and jeans along with a grey snapback worn backward and a black mask.

You can see Gutierrez's blue tee making an appearance in The Eternals star's selfie along with the same protester decked in all black in both photos. This means that the duo attended the protest together.

Check out Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez's photos from the Black Lives Matter LA protest below:

The Teen Wolf star's caption reads as, "The peaceful protest in Santa Monica this afternoon. #BlackLivesMatter - Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd. their lives matter. in order to end civil unrest, we must end the conditions that created it. check the link in my bio for ways you can help. stay safe everyone."

Richard and Froy are currently quarantining together in Emilia Clarke's £3.8million LA mansion.

