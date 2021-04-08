PHOTOS: Rihanna effortlessly combines style and comfort as she looks ravishing in red for a dinner night out.

On 5 and 6 April, Rihanna was snapped out and about in New York as the singer stepped out for two dinner outings in a row. Check out the photos below.

If there's one Hollywood celebrity that know how to get street style and high fashion right, it is none other than pop icon singer Rihanna. The 'Umbrella' singer recently slayed two high fashion looks but not without some supreme comfort quotient. On 5 and 6 April, Rihanna was snapped out and about in New York as the singer stepped out for a dinner night out. While the first one was for a birthday celebration, the second night out was for a casual dinner at her favourite New York restaurant Nobu.

For the night out on 5 April, Rihanna was snapped at the the Meatpacking District in New York City. The singer stepped out in a brown leather pant suit, her iconic braids and unmissable studded mittens. Rihanna was seen carrying a unicorn coloured paper bag which read "Happy Birthday". While her pant suit was all things stylish, Rihanna's pants grabbed maximum attention. The sheer brown pants were the showstopper.

As for the dinner date on 6 April, Rihanna effortlessly combined style and comfort. Donning a blazing red leather jacket, Rihanna paired it with distressed denims. Her red nails, gold watch and diamond accessories were the perfect accompaniments to her entire outfit. The singer did not hesitate from smiling for the paparazzi both the times.

Check out Rihanna's latest photos below:

Isn't she simply a stunner? Rihanna recently participated in the Stop Asian Hate rally in New York as she accompanied her assistant to protest.

