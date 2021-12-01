PHOTOS: Rihanna gets honoured with a National Hero Award by her home country Barbados

Barbados recently declared singer Rihanna as a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown. The singer looked stunning as she attended the ceremony that honoured her in the presence of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. At the event, Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley. The Prime Minister of New Republic Barbados introduced the singer as "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions."

For the event, Rihanna was seen wearing a black face mask along with a brown dress with a halter detail draped around the neckline with a flowing silhouette. The singer also paired brown stilettos along with her look. The singer was seen with her hair tied up in braids that perfectly complemented her look. As for the event, several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony that began late Monday.

Check out photos from Rihanna's ceremony here:

Rihanna being named as the National Hero is no surprise given her numerous achievements including the fact that she was recently named, the wealthiest female musician in the world after she gained her billionaire status. The singer has also made a name for herself not only as a musician but also as the founder of Fenty beauty.

While speaking at the event, Prince Charles in his speech mentioned, "The creation of this republic offers a new beginning. From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude."

