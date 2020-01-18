PHOTOS: RM, Jin & J-Hope mesmerise ARMY with their handsome selfies as BTS heads to LA

BTS were spotted at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea, as they were headed to LA to begin the US promotional rounds for their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. RM, Jin and J-Hope shared adorable airport selfies on BTS' official Twitter page leaving ARMY blushing with joy.

BTS is currently having a busy time in 2020, gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited album Map of the Soul: 7, which comes fresh off the success that Map of the Soul: Persona was. While the album is only releasing next month, we have been treated with a handful of glimpses into what message the septet is trying to send across this time for their fans to get inspired by. Suga kickstarted things with the first comeback trailer, i.e. Interlude: Shadow.

Yesterday, we saw the release of the first single from 7 titled Black Swan. The art films for Black Swan's MV were inspired by the quote of an American dancer Martha Graham, which reads as, "A dancer dies twice — once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the more painful." As Black Swan is currently topping charts all across the globe, the Bangtan Boys were spotted at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea. As per several Korean reports, BTS is currently on its way to LA to kickstart the US promotions for 7.

Taking to BTS' official Twitter handle, RM, Jin and J-Hope shared adorable airport selfies that left ARMY blushing with joy:

We can't wait to see BTS taking over the US with its brilliant music!

Meanwhile, BTS has already booked two important gigs in the US. One is an appearance at iHeartRadio LIVE on January 27, 2020. Then, making their third appearance on the popular talk show, BTS will be performing Black Swan for the very first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28, 2020.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be releasing on February 21, 2020.

