PHOTOS: Robert Downey Jr, Selena Gomez, Rami Malek are at their goofy best at the Dolittle premiere

The cast of Dolittle made sure all eyes were on them when they arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, for the film's premiere. Starring as the veterinarian Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr will be returning to the big screen since he hung up his boots as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame last year. The actor, who has also produced Dolittle, arrived for the film's premiere with wife Susan Downey. The actor was up to his usual antics on the red carpet as he pose dramatically for the cameras.

Selena Gomez came in solo and looked stunning in a pink and black outfit. With her hair neatly pulled back into a bun, Selena cut out a stylish figure as she wore a pink full-sleeve bodysuit and and asymmetrical black skirt which screamed princess. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer kept her makeup subtle and completed her look with a set of diamond earrings. Rami Malek looked dapper in a black suit and other cast members included Michael Sheen, John Cena, Carmel Laniado and Harry Collett.

The cast were at their goofiest best as they came together for a few photos. Downey, Selena and Rami were all smiles as they also struck a pose for the paparazzi.

Check out all the photos from Dolittle premiere below:

Dolittle cast also boasts of Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

