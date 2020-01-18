Photos: Robert Pattinson fuels engagement rumours as Suki Waterhouse dons a ring on wedding finger

Robert Pattinson recently fuelled engagement rumours with Suki Waterhouse after she was seen flaunting a ring on wedding finger. Check out the photos.

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse looked absolutely smitten as she and Pattinson enjoyed cocktails together at a Dior dinner party in Paris, but their rare appearance wasn’t the only thing that caught people’s attention. While the 28-year-old looked undoubtedly stunning in a white jumper and mesh skirt, it was her accessories, one in particular, that ended up adding fuel to the rumours about her engagement to the 33-year-old Batman star. The model was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

Robert and Suki have always kept their relationship under the radar and rarely made public appearances together but the model could not take her eyes off Robert as he chatted with various other celebrities who attended the party. Robert, who kept it casual and donned an all-black outfit paired with a leather jacket and a baseball cap, never left his rumoured fiancé’s side throughout the event. During the holiday season, various media reports stated that the two had secretly gotten engaged over Christmas and the actor also spent the season with Suki’s family. However, this was the first time, since the speculations, that the model was spotted wearing a ring.

The loved up couple was first linked back in 2018 when the two were The sweet couple were first linked when they were spotted kissing in Notting Hill. Later they were also seen holding hands as they wandered along in Los Angeles. Reportedly, they also went on a couple of double dates with friends Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn. The two even keep in touch with each other through FaceTime when their jam-packed schedules keep them apart.

