PHOTOS: Ryan Reynolds confesses voting for 1st time in the US was 'super scary'; Blake Lively's feet go viral

Taking to their Instagram pages, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared their excitement about voting while the latter's feet led to a viral and meme-worthy meltdown.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are truly a match made in trolling heaven with their Instagram pages being a sure-shot entertainer. Recently, the couple posed with their election ballots, happy that they voted. For Reynolds, it was his first time voting in America as the pair shared the same photo on IG. However, fans quickly noticed a major difference in both photos.

While in Ryan's IG post, Blake poses barefoot, Lively's IG post sees the 33-year-old in doodled brown Christian Louboutin heels. Instantly, the Gossip Girl alum's feet became viral and a meme-worthy trending topic and Lively took this as an opportunity to have some more fun on Instagram Stories. "Voting fashion," Blake joked while Ryan shared the same photo, only this time, his wife had doodled brown boots on. "... I don't see the issue," the Deadpool star quipped. "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive resume upon request," Lively endorsed.

"Can you tell if I was so happy to get outta my onesie and vote? Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit, I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit," Blake cutely concluded. Finally, we had Reynolds smiling ear to ear with his ballot in a selfie while Lively photobombed him as he wrote, "Yes, I'm 9.

Check out Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's voting shenanigans below:

Blake's caption reads as, "It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly"

Ryan's caption reads as, "This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"

