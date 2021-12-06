PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson dazzles on the red carpet with husband Colin Jost at Kennedy Center Honors event

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently made their first red carpet appearance after welcoming their son Cosmo at the Cinematheque Awards. The couple made their second appearance recently as they attended the coveted Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Scarlett stunned in a gorgeous sequinned gown as she made a hand-in-hand appearance with Jost.

For the event which honoured Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, Scarlett and Colin were also accompanied by several other SNL stars including Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson. On the red carpet, Scarlett looked nothing short of magical as she wore a stunning sequinned gown while Jost looked dapper in a suited-up look.

Check out Scarlett and Colin's photos here:

The coveted event was also attended by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff.

Scarlett and Colin seemed to have enjoyed the date night. The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Cosmo in August this year. The news was confirmed by Colin who shared a note on Instagram saying, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated."

While the couple has been extremely private about their relationship as well as their newborn son, Jost did speak about his mother being unhappy with the choice of name for his Scarlett' son. During his appearance on Seth Meyer's talk show, Colin opened up about the same and revealed that his mother called him and Scarlett to suggest changes to the moniker.

