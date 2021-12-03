PHOTOS: Scream debuts mysterious character posters featuring Courteney Cox, David Arquette & Neve Campbell

Scream has recently debuted some cryptic character posters featuring the original cast members including Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell. The highly anticipated movie is slated to release on January 14 with some new and old faces on the cast list.

The new character posters are of the original cast members as they are posing with the Ghostface mask in their hands. The three original characters namely Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley have tense expressions in the character posters. The tagline, "It's always someone you know" can also be seen in all three posters. Courteney Cox aka Gale Weathers is posing with striking blue eyes and a red outfit. Sidney Prescott aka Neve Campbell looks sideways in the poster and has donned a darker outfit. Dewey Riley aka David Arquette looks rather suspicious than the other two actors as he holds the mask directly in front of the camera.

Along with the old cast members, new actors have also joined the franchise including Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Scream is from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group. The new Scream movie has been written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein.

Check out the stunning character posters of the OG cast members:

