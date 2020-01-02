PHOTOS: Selena Gomez channels Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin as she reflects on the best memories of 2019

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to review her 2019 through some unseen photos. The activity was a great insight into Selena's 2019. However, it seemed a little inspired by Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

The New Year has just begun and Selena Gomez is reflecting upon the year gone by. The singer has struggled with a few ups and downs but she ended the year with a big bang as both her songs - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now! - topped the musical charts. While we were treated to a few glimpses of the singer through the year, Selena took to social media on the first day of 2020 to look back at a few of her best moments from 2020.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a few of the best pictures from 2019. The pictures included selfies, photos with her tribe, a picture with Taylor Swift's cat and a photo she took during the making of Lose You To Love Me. The photos also saw Selena tear up as her best friend tied the knot, her birthday vacation and Selena doubling up as a third wheel in her friend's relationship.

The photos beautifully unfolded her year. However, we couldn't help but remember Hailey Bieber during Sel's Instagram activity. Fans following both the ladies would know that Justin Bieber's wife did something similar on the last day of 2019.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to gush about her year gone by. She shared photos from her MET Gala 2019 appearance, her photos from the trips she took with Justin and many more photos. Selena's look back at 2019 reminded us of Hailey. It could probably be a coincidence. Anyway, check a few of the best photos from Selena's 2019 review below:

