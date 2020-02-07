PHOTOS: Selena Gomez laughs her heart out as she steps out in a stunning strapless short dress

Selena Gomez stepped out to attend the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 looking like a complete bawse-lady. The singer sported a gorgeous strapless dress.

Selena Gomez has a contagious smile and we've been given proof of it time and again. This time around, she reminded us how beautiful her smile is as she stepped out to attend the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday night. The "Look at Her Now" singer made her way to The Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles looking gorgeous in pink. The singer turned heads and got everyone looking at her in a light peach strapless dress with winged sleeves.

Selena completed her look with the help of a pair of light gold platform heels. The singer tied her tresses into a messy bun with her bangs covering her forehead. She resorted to brown eye shadow and a coral lip to add the glam factor to her look. Selena was seen sharing the red carpet with stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Check out Selena Gomez's photos below:

Selena has been in a good space off-late. The singer dropped her new album Rare last month. And now, Selena announced that she is launching her makeup brand. The singer revealed that the brand will be called Rare Beauty. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait."

Check out the video below:

