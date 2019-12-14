PHOTOS: Selena Gomez makes Paris her personal runway as she stuns in two classy outfits

Selena Gomez will soon be releasing her next album titled Rare and was spotted on the streets of Paris as she headed for a radio show interview. Check out her photos as Selena makes Paris her personal runway.

Selena Gomez is in kindred spirits as she's less than a month away from releasing her new album, which has been long-awaited by the millions and millions of Selenators. Titled Rare, the album will be out on January 10, 2020, and by the words of Selena herself, it will be, "the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart." According to the revealed tracklist so far, we have - Rare, Dance Again, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room featuring 6lack, Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off and A Sweeter Place featuring Kid Cudi.

The Dead Don't Die star is currently in Paris to promote Rare and was spotted by the paparazzi, making her way through fans for a radio show interview. Selena made the streets of Paris her personal runway as she looked spectacular in two outfit changes. Showing us how to be unique in black, Gomez looked gorgeous in a diamante emblazoned coat that had feather embellishments on the sleeves. The winter coat gave us a peek at the layered lace satin dress and was paired with matching pointy-toed stilettos and diamond earrings. Later on, the 27-year-old singer switched things up by donning a risky cheetah-print jumper dress which was paired with black knee-high heel boots, sheer black tights and gold ball earrings.

Check out the photos below:

For both the outfits, the Lose You To Love Me singer styled her hair in bangs with a few tousled messy locks left loose while the rest was pinned back into a sleek bun. When it comes to the makeup, Selena opted for a flawless base, loads of blush, well-defined eyes with mascara and neutral glossy lips.

Which Selena Gomez outfit would you want to steal for your closet? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

