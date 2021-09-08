PHOTOS: Selena Gomez slays in TWO stunning outfits for Only Murders in the Building's New York promotions

Selena Gomez has been busy with the promotions of her series, Only Murders in the Building and was recently spotted stepping out for the same in NYC. Ahead of a talk show appearance, Gomez was clicked dressed up in two gorgeous looks that consisted of gorgeous black outfits and a red lip look. Gomez's stunning look left us wanting for more.

The actress who stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the series was spotted looking her gorgeous best as she stepped out for a promotional event for the show. The photos showed Gomez in a little black dress teamed up with a matching cardigan and sandal heels. The highlight though was certainly her statement red lip.

Gomez's co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also clicked in NYC along with the singer as they made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The trio also posed for pictures together.

Check out Selena Gomez's photos here:

Only Murders in the Building revolves around three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who share an obsession with true-crime podcasts coming together to solve a real-life crime scene that happens in their building. Consisting of ten episodes, the show began streaming on Hulu on August 31 and has. received favourable reviews from critics.

Gomez in her previous interviews has opened up about her amazing equation with co-stars Short and Martin. She revealed how both the actors who are veterans in the acting industry are extremely humble and kind.

