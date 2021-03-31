PHOTOS: Selena Gomez spotted shooting intense scene for Only Murders in the Building in NYC.

Selena Gomez was snapped in the midst of an intense scene with Martin Short as they stood next to an ambulance. Check out photos below.

Selena Gomez means business in NYC! The singer and actress was snapped once more during the week in New York City as she reunited with her co-star Martin Short to resume shooting for Only Murders In The Building. Selena was snapped in them midst of an intense scene with Martin as they stood next to an ambulance and had to react to a person being carried away in a stretcher.

For the shoot, Selena as usual looked picture perfect. The Rare singer was seen wearing a warm faux fur tan coat, a black sweater, a checkered skirt. She also wore boots and pair of black sheer stocking to complete her onscreen look. Selena's tan coat was colour coordinated with co-star Martin Short‘s coat as well. Last time, Selena was snapped with her younger dod Daisy on the show's sets. However, this time Selena did not have her furry friend for company and was accompanied by her team.

Selena and Martin Short were also snapped in between shots and they were seen laughing away. Check out Selena's shoot photos below:

The upcoming Hulu series has been much talked about. It revolves around three strangers, residing in the same NYC building, who coincidentally get embroiled into a murder drama and are forced to work together to solve the crime. Apart from Selena and Martin Short, the show also stars Steve Martin.

