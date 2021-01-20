PHOTOS: Selena Gomez turns heads in a chic mini skirt on the sets of Only Murders; Is she reading THIS book?

Selena Gomez is currently filming in New York City. The singer was seen stepping out in a chic ensemble and a book in her head.

The freezing temperatures has been giving Selena Gomez fans a treat for she has been sporting some gorgeous winter coats! Off-late, the singer is being spotted on the streets of New York City, wrapping herself in all kinds of coats with her outfits peeping from below the length of the outfit. However, yesterday, as Selena made her way to the sets of Only Murders In the Building, the singer dared to step out in a pale brown mini-skirt with a sheer black tights underneath.

Selena matched the skirt with a turtle neck top and a longline padded coat. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker slipped into a pair of brown winter shoes and sported a chic pair of sunglasses. She carried a tote bag and her sipper as she made her way to the venue. However, we couldn't help but notice that the singer was clutching on to a book in her hand. Selena seems to be reading Battlefield of the Mind, by Joyce Meyer.

Check out the photos below:

Selena is currently busy with wrapping up the Hulu show. Over the past few days, she has been seen walking to the sets and joining her co-stars to complete her schedule. The show also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Vanessa Aspillaga, Quincy Dunn-Baker, and Aaron Dominguez. Only Murders in the Building will premiere ten episodes. It is expected to release later this year.

Apart from the show, the singer also released a new song titled De Una Vez. The song revolves around a person recovering from a heartbreak.

