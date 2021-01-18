PHOTOS: Selena Gomez turns heads in chic outfits on the sets of Only Murders in the Buildings

Selena Gomez has been busy filming her upcoming series Only Murders in the Buildings. The singer-actress was spotted making her way to the sets and filming a scene.

Selena Gomez is currently in New York City, where she is filming her upcoming series Only Murders in the Buildings. The singer-actress had previously revealed she had kicked off work for the project, via her Instagram Stories. Now, the paparazzi spotted Selena walking through the streets of the Manhattan's Upper West Side neighbourhood to join her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena was first spotted making her way to the sets sporting a blue sweatshirt, sweatpants, and white sneakers.

The singer opted to sport a grey cloth face mask. In another set of photos from the same day, Selena was seen filming a scene wearing a pair of checked pants, a bright yellow tee topped with a brown jacket. In between the shots, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker was seen wrapped in a long black jacket, fighting the freezing weather. Check out a few photos from the spotting below:

Only Murders in the Buildings marks Selena's first series regular role since the finale of Wizards of Waverly Place, in 2013. The Hulu show also sees Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Vanessa Aspillaga, Quincy Dunn-Baker, and Aaron Dominguez. Only Murders in the Building consists of ten episodes and will is expected to premiere in 2021. Apart from the series, Selena has also been in the news for the release of her new track De Una Vez. The Spanish song revolves around a person recovering from a heartbreak. In case you missed it, check out the music video below:

Credits :Getty Images

