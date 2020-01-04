PHOTOS: Selena Gomez vows to make 2020 her best year yet ahead of album Rare's release

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram page to share some stunning candid photos of herself basking in the glory of 2020. The 27-year-old singer also kickstarted the one-week countdown to the release of her album, Rare.

It's going to be one terrific start to 2020 for Ms. Selena Gomez, who is finally releasing her next album post the super-successful Revival (2015). Titled Rare, this extremely personal album that commemorates the good, bad and ugly of Selena's past, comprises of 13 tracks and will finally be out next week on January 10, 2020. 2019 has been the time of rejuvenation for Gomez while the 27-year-old singer plans to make 2020 the year she reclaims her throne.

Taking to her Instagram page, Selena shared a polaroid photo of herself to kickstart the one-week countdown for the release of Rare. Gomez wrote, "Feels so good to dance again #7DaysToRare." On the other hand, the Lose You To Love Me singer shared two other photos from her trip to Hawaii, where Selena is seen basking in the sunset. Dressed in a sleeveless white long dress along with orange-tinted sunglasses while her hair was tied in a messy bun, Gomez shows off her toned legs while living the yacht life.

Check out both of Selena Gomez's IG posts below:

Selena wrote, "Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest."

We adore this human being and how!

ALSO READ: Want to date Selena Gomez? Singer REVEALS qualities to win her heart

Earlier, in an interview with InStyle magazine, Selena got candid about how her 2019 went as she shared, "I think every time the holidays come up, there's some part of you where you kind of sit and reflect on the year. This year was really, really powerful for me. I can say that I'm so proud of how hard I worked."

Credits :Instagram

Read More