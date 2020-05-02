PHOTOS: A shirtless Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bake cookies for their 1st wedding anniversary

Joe Jonas took to his Instagram Stories to share photos from his baking cookies session with wife Sophie Turner for the first wedding anniversary. Check out their photos below.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are not letting the quarantine period rain on their parade! The couple, who are currently in LA amidst the coronavirus pandemic, are making the most of their time together and documenting the same on their social media handles to entertain their millions and millions of fans. From DJ sets to dinner dates, Joe and Sophie are the ultimate quarantine couple in our eyes! On May 1, 2020, Jophie celebrated their first wedding anniversary as the couple had gotten married at a Las Vegas chapel this time, last year!

To celebrate their special day, Jonas and Turner turned bakers and baked some cookies as documented by the former in his Instagram Stories. We see the Cake By The Ocean singer being his handsome self with a quarantine buzz cut and a salt and pepper beard as he shared a selfie while being shirtless with only an apron on himself. While we don't get to see the Game of Thrones star's face, her perfectly manicured baby blue nails can be seen sprinkling some salt on the delicious-looking chocolate chip cookies.

Check out the IG stories from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baking session below:

We adore this pair and how!

Meanwhile, during a chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when asked about his first anniversary plans with his lovely wife Sophie, Joe quipped, "We legally got married in Vegas. So, it’s our Vegas anniversary, and we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. It’d be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or we’d have a big dinner. Or, it’s been a month and we were that nauseating couple. But, now I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit. The Vegas one, I think we would have gone back to Vegas so if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in my house. Which, I have a DJ set up. We can do a nightclub."

