PHOTOS: A shirtless Justin Bieber enjoys a game of basketball on Memorial Day

Justin Bieber beat the LA heat with a shirtless round of basketball and was accompanied by his ladylove, Hailey Baldwin. Check out the 26-year-old singer's photos from Memorial Day below.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are making the most of their time together amidst the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. The married couple is currently stationed in Los Angeles and has been spending it with their family members, their pet cats and dog while also indulging in activities like hiking. On Memorial Day, paparazzi spotted a shirtless Justin Bieber showing off his tattoos and beating the LA heat with a game of basketball. You can see Bieber successfully shooting some hoops.

While JB was in Beverly Hills, Hailey went for a coffee run before she met up with her husband looking gorgeous in a matching athleisure set. Baldwin donned a baby pink spaghetti top with matching high-waisted shorts and crisp white sneakers. With her hair tied in a bun, the 23-year-old supermodel accessorised her sporty look with gold hoop earrings and white vintage sunglasses. Justin was seen wearing red basketball shorts. Before meeting up with the Intentions singer, Hailey had revealed to her millions of followers on Instagram that her cats had scratched her stomach.

Check out Justin Bieber playing basketball during Memorial Day below:

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey have been getting very candid about their married life on The Biebers on Watch. While talking about the things that he is working on when it comes to his marriage with Baldwin, Beiber confessed, "There’s a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you."

"[I] realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had. That was really hard, to work through those things, but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I’ve worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever," the 26-year-old singer added.

Credits :Getty Images

