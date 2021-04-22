PHOTOS: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas keep it casual yet stylish for lunch date in Los Angeles.

Lovebirds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas looked effortlessly cool and stylish as they donned low-key outfits for their lunch date.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their Covid 19 vaccinations almost two weeks ago but the couple were conscious enough to not let go of their masks as they stepped out for lunch on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The lovebirds looked effortlessly cool and stylish as they donned low-key outfits for their lunch date. Sophie and Joe were seen stepping out of the swanky San Vicente Bungalows, in LA, after grabbing a bite to eat.

The pop singer wore a simple graphic T-shirt, denims, sneakers and a brown bomber jacket for the lunch date. As for the Game of Thrones actress, Sophie kept her style understated in a pair of baggy jeans and a white ribbed crop top. Sophie tied up her hair in a high pony and carried a neon green purse.

Sophie added a pop of colour to her outfit with the bag and also donned matching neon green kitten heels to complete her look. Post lunch, the new parents headed for some shopping in the city.

Check out Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' photos below:

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe shared posed for the coolest mirror selfie after the duo got their Covid 19 shots earlier this month. Joe recently wrapped the filming of his next film Devotion and also shared a wrap up shot with the film's clapperboard in focus. The couple, who became parents to daughter Willa last year, have largely maintained a low key profile and not yet shared any photos.

Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married? Yes, the couple got married in a casual ceremony in Las Vegas and then officially walked down the aisle in France in 2019. What is the age difference between the couple? Joe Jonas is older to Sophie by 7 years. How many children do Joe and Sophie have? They are parents to their daughter Willa who will celebrate her first birthday in July this year. Is Sophie and Joe's daughter of American nationality? Yes! While Sophie is British and Joe is American, their daughter Willa was born in the US and is thus American.

