PHOTOS: Sophie Turner gives Joe Jonas a warm hug as the couple heads out for a lunch date

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted making their way on a lunch date on January 22, Wednesday. The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer were spotted making their way out in the sun to grab a bite in Los Angeles, California. While Nick Jonas, his wife Jonas, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas were nowhere to be seen, Sophie and Joe were spotted having a chat with a friend during their lunch run.

The GoT star chose to let her hair down as she stepped out in an all-black ensemble. She was seen wearing a pair of black track pants with a matching hoodie. She completed her look with a pair of shoes and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Joe was seen wearing a pair of denim pants and a tee with a light blue denim jacket. In one of the pictures, Sophie was seen hugging Joe. In another, she was seen engrossed eating out of her take out box.

Check out the photos below:

Sophie recently made the headlines for her video voicing her thoughts on the highly anticipated Disney+ reboot of Lizzie McGuire. The actress confessed she was interested in playing Lizzie’s best friend, Miranda on the show. "Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda,” Sophie said, while she was lying down in bed. “Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me," she added. We hope Disney + pulls the strings and makes this happen.

Sophie and Joe left everyone talking with Jonas Brothers' new song, What A Man Gotta Do. The Jonas Brothers, with their respective wives, were seen having a ball in the video. Check it out here:

