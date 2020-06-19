PHOTOS: That's So Raven star Raven Symone marries partner Miranda Maday in a surprise wedding ceremony

Disney’s That's So Raven star Raven Symone has married her partner Miranda Maday in a surprise wedding ceremony amid the COVID 19 shutdown. Check out the pictures.

Disney star Raven Symoné is now a married woman and the actress announced the happy news on social media on June 18. The actress married her partner Miranda Maday in a surprise wedding ceremony amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the 34-year-old That’s So Raven alum wrote alongside a photo of herself hugging her wife. She shared a series of posts with her wife on Instagram.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a** hole!!!” she wrote. Shortly after the actress announced the news, her friends from the industry and fans flooded her feed and congratulated the happy couple. It seemed like the couple opted for a small at-home ceremony to exchange their vows. In the pictures, the two can be seen posing in a backyard. In another post, Symoné thanked her loved ones who were in attendance writing: "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Check out the posts:

Pearman-Maday also shared a few moments from their wedding day in a series of posts on her Insta story. In one of the pictures, Symoné and Maday can be seen sitting in a car as the actress kissed her wife's forehead. In another photo, the two can be seen posing with their friends. Symoné, who likes to keep her private life under tight wraps, opened up about her sexuality back in 2016.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand,” she said in Lexus L/Studio‘s It Got Better docu-series. During the interview, Symoné asserted that she knew she was gay by the time she was 12 years old, but she tried to force herself to like boys. She also revealed that, at the time, she convinced herself that she would wind up marrying a man. ALSO READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger says hubby Chris Pratt has been 'wonderful' during her pregnancy; Calls herself lucky

