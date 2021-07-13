PHOTOS: Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton's cute friendship is a delightful sight on Cannes 2021 red carpet

Timothee Chalamet turned heads at Cannes red carpet as rocked a gorgeous metallic suit for the premiere of his upcoming film The French Dispatch.

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes film festival along with the lead cast of his upcoming Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch, which premiered at the festival. Like every year, Chalamet stole the show during his red carpet appearance as he turned up looking his best in a metallic suit. Although, one of the major highlights of his Cannes appearance remained his adorable rapport with co-star Tilda Swinton.

Swinton and Chalamet showcased their cute friendship on the red carpet as they not only held hands but at one point the 25-year-old actor also leaned his head on the 60-year-old actress' shoulder. The duo seemed to have bonded well during The French Dispatch filming and it looks like this unlikely friendship may now have received a massive fan base.

While Chalamet rocked a silver and gold-hued Tom Ford suit, Swinton was seen wearing a colorful ensemble by Haider Ackerman which consisted of sequined green sleeves. Not only was Tilda and Timothee's rapport on the red carpet great, but she later also reportedly played a prank on him after their film's screening received a standing ovation at Cannes.

Check out Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton's Cannes photos here:

Among other attendees at The French Dispatch premiere also included director Wes Anderson himself and actors Adrian Brody, Bill Murray.

After getting a glimpse of Timothee and Tilda's sweet friendship at Cannes, fans are now hoping the duo to continue to showcase their adorable antics for the rest of the press tour of their upcoming film.

Credits :Getty Images

