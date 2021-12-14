PHOTOS: Tom Holland & Zendaya radiate happiness and love at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in LA

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the screens soon and ahead of the same, the Marvel film recently held its star-studded premiere in LA. In attendance were lead stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch. Holland and Zendaya were a sight on the red carpet as they radiated pure love and joy while posing together.

Zendaya once again showed why she's an absolute fashion queen as the actress turned up at the premiere sporting a stunning mesh dress which also featured black spider web-like sequins throughout thus, giving a nod to the Marvel film. The 25-year-old actress also left everyone impressed with her hair as she wore them in cornrow braids.

As for Holland, the Spider-Man actor looked dapper as ever in a classic in a dark brown suit. The couple posed for some adorable red carpet photos together as they couldn't take their eyes off each other and were full of joy as they shared laughs too. The duo also posed for some amazing snaps with their co-stars Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Marvel fan base has been eagerly waiting for this film ever since its first teaser gave a glimpse of the multiverse entry. The film will have Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx's villains from the other Spider-Man movies making a comeback as Holland's superhero faces multiverse villains. The film is all set to release in theatres on December 16.

