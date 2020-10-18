  1. Home
PHOTOS: Will Smith shares a hearty laugh with Sadhguru; Latter wishes the actor's 'Sangha be strong'

Over the weekend, Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru revealed he met Will Smith and his family. The duo was seen exchanging their thoughts sharing a laugh together.
5416 reads Mumbai
Will Smith with Sadhguru
Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru recently bonded with Hollywood actor Will Smith and shared pictures from their rendezvous. Sadhguru took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with the actor in the frame. In the first photo, the spiritual leader was seen posing with The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air star before a picture revealed Smith and Sadhguru shared a hearty laugh. In another picture, Smith and Sadhguru were seen deep in their conversation as the star was seen using gestures to share his thoughts while Sadhguru keenly listened. 

In the last picture from the series, Smith appeared lost in conversation while Sadhguru shared his thoughts with him. The spiritual leader shared the photo with the caption revealing that he not only met the actor but also interacted with his family. "Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg," he said while sharing the photos. Check out the pictures below: 

The photos have almost 400000 likes. Actor Suzanne Bernert took to the comments section and wrote, “I don’t know who is the lucky one in this meeting ...guess both of them." In the past, Smith visited India and participated in Ganga aarti at Haridwar. Talking about his experience on social media at the time, Smith said, "Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world." 

Check out the post below: 

Credits :Instagram

