PHOTOS: Zahara & Shiloh Jolie Pitt cheer for mom Angelina Jolie at Eternals Rome premiere

Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have recently walked the red carpet with mom Angelina Jolie during her movie Eternals' Rome premiere. Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, looked as stylish and radiant as their mother Angelina as they stepped out on the red carpet holding hands!

For the unversed, Jolie and the entire cast of Eternals have been busy promoting their upcoming movie. Previously, the Mr and Mrs Smith actress, 46, took her kids to the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on October 18. Daughter Zahara made major headlines for her outfit which Angelina had earlier worn during the 2014 Oscars. While this red carpet has only witnessed Zahara and Shiloh with their mother, the Los Angeles premiere included Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Check out the Jolie-Pitt family's brand new photos:

The new pictures reveal that Jolie's daughters are too proud of their mother, as they have arrived alongside to support her for the new movie. Jolie stars as Thena in Eternals, who by the looks of the trailers has many action-packed sequences which would keep the audience glued to their seats.

Eternals is one of Marvel's most ambitious projects and it boasts of a wonderful cast. Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, the Chloé Zhao directorial is set to release on November.

