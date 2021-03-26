PHOTOS: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid adorably gaze at their daughter Khai during a casual stroll in New York

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took their daughter Khai for a family stroll in New York and looked like the perfect family. Check out their heartwarming photos below.

Ever since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they named Khai, the doting parents have been all about their darling munchkin. Even with their busy work schedules, as Zayn works on new music and Gigi resumes with modelling projects, ZiGi's #1 priority is most definitely Khai and that shows in the new momma's cutesy IG updates about her little one.

Recently, Zayn, Gigi and baby Khai were spotted in the streets of New York enjoying a family stroll. While Khai was hidden from the paparazzi lens inside her stroller, Malik and Hadid looked their fashionable best. Tying her red locks in a high ponytail, Gigi looked gorgeous adorned in a cosy rust orange blazer which was paired with a white crop top and faded blue ripped and rolled up jeans. A printed striped scarf was tied around her neck while she sported white shoes and yellow socks. In terms of accessories, the 25-year-old supermodel just wore a chunky necklace.

As for Zayn, the 28-year-old singer looked handsome in a black jacket paired with a midnight blue jumper and faded blue jeans along with black shoes while his mint green hair stole the spotlight. Both Malik and Hadid made sure to keep their black face masks on at all time keeping in tune with the COVID-19 safety precautions. During their stroll, ZiGi stopped to lovingly gaze at Khai giving us major feels.

Check out snaps of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid taking baby Khai for a stroll below:

We adore this family and how!

Credits :Getty Images

