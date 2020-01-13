PHOTOS: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid can't keep their hands off each other as they enjoy date night in NYC

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were all cozied up as they enjoyed a date night in New York City. The birthday celebrations continued for the Pillowtalk singer, who turned 27 on January 12, 2020. Check out ZiGi's photos below.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been on an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015. The last time ZiGi broke up was in December 2018, around the same time the Pillowtalk singer released his sophomore album, Icarus Falls. Surprising everyone recently, Zayn showed up for the birthday celebrations of Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda even took to her Instagram page to share an Instagram Story from her birthday celebrations as Zayn cuddled up to the Hadid family, along with Anwar Hadid's girlfriend and New Rules singer Dua Lipa.

However, Gigi made sure to share her boo's special day as the reunited couple was spotted in New York City enjoying a date night. ZiGi could not keep their hands off of each other and were all cozied up. The 24-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous as she donned an all-black outfit - a sleeveless crop top paired with a flowy satin duster, trousers with a white star and stripe pattern on each leg and boots. On the other hand, The birthday boy looked handsome in a crimson shirt which had white vertical stripes printed on it and paired it with black jeans and black Converse.

Meanwhile, a source had revealed to E! News that Zayn and Gigi got back together in December 2018 and that it was the Let Me singer who reached out to his supermodel ex. Gigi is giving Zayn another chance as she's always loved him. However, the break between the two was very much needed.

