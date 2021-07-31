PHOTOS: Zayn Malik is back on Instagram featuring a cowboy hat and denim overalls

With Zayn Malik's last selfie update on Instagram dating back to January 30, ZStans were left anticipating for their beloved idol to make a comeback on the social media platform in a big way. And that's exactly what the 27-year-old musician did! Taking to IG, Zayn treated his 41 million followers (and counting!) with a two-photo post which included an ultra handsome selfie and a goofy snap from his fishing adventures.

When it comes to the gorgeous selfie, Malik left us all breathless with a close-up shot as the Pillowtalk singer sported a cosy grey jumper with a light brown cowboy hat while accessorising the casual-cool look with a gold chain peaking out of his t-shirt and silver studs. We also can't get over Z's neck and collar bone tattoos while the intrigued musician looks down and parts his lips to click a candid, pondering selfie. In the second snap, Zayn rocks a pair of denim overalls paired with a white jumper and we're loving the gold coins printed in Z's back pocket, giving the illusion of them entering his pocket. With his tongue rolled out, Malik holds a fishing pole in one hand while he makes a thumbs up with the second. We wonder if girlfriend Gigi Hadid was the one capturing the precious photo.

Check out Zayn Malik's IG post below:

Zayn let his charming photos do the talking and left the IG post captionless. Unsurprisingly, Malik's IG post has already crossed five million likes in less than 10 hours time. As for ZStans, the fandom flooded the comments section with lovely messages for their idol. @zquad commented, "Can't wait for new music. Missed you so much!!," while @morvarid.arjmnd wrote, "We missed you Zayn." @teenagedrttbag commented, "ZAYN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," while @kiararetanaa wrote, "TE AMOOO."

Oh, how we've missed you Mr. Malik!

Meanwhile, besides releasing Nobody is Listening, his third studio album, in January, Zayn has mostly been keeping it lowkey, spending family time with Gigi and their darling daughter Khai, 10 months. If you want to see photos of the Malik-Hadid family while out and about in New York, head on to your ALSO READ link below.

