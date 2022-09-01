PHOTOS: Zendaya, Gigi and Bella Hadid spotted cheering Serena Williams at US Open 2022

Serena Williams' second game at the US Open 2022 turned out to be a star-studded one as several Hollywood celebs attended the game. At the Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontaveit match on Wednesday, August 31, stars spotted in the stands in included Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and more. Zendaya seemed to enjoy the game a day ahead of her birthday.

Zendaya was spotted sporting a casual avatar as she dressed up in a black high-neck top and teamed it up with a pair of oversized glassed. At the game, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star was seen cheering for Willams as she indulged in claps and was seen showing her support for the Tennis star. Also, attending the game were the Hadid sisters.

Gigi and Bella seemed to enjoy a sisters' day out as the models enjoyed a game of Tennis together and looked all cheerful as they showed their support for Williams in her second game. Gigi was seen sporting an all-red outfit while Bella, 25, wore a white zip-up jacket paired with a tan skirt.

Check out photos from the US Open game:

Other stars in attendance at the same game also included director Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Dionne Warwick, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Tiger Woods and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman among others. As for Serena Williams, the player ended up winning the game. She recently also made the headlines for appearing as a guest on Meghan Markle's new podcast, Archetypes where the duo discussed the meaning of ambition for women and how people perceive it.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland enjoys a scooter ride with girlfriend Zendaya in Budapest after announcing a social media break