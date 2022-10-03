PHOTOS: Zendaya slays in a sheer bodysuit as she makes an appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya has established herself as one of the best-dressed celebrities quite early on and the actress continues to wow us with her fashion every time she steps out. Recently, the Euphoria star made an appearance at the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week and looked stunning as she wore a sheer black bodysuit with a bedazzled blazer along with it.

Zendaya reportedly sat front row at the show. The actress' sheer castsuit was a special one as it featured the brand's classic logo in an allover print. With the stunning outfit, Zendaya kept her accessories minimal and styled the rest of her look with pointy-toe pumps and dazzling chandelier earrings. Apart from the Emmy-winning actress, other celebrities who were also spotted at the Valentino show included Florence Pugh and Erykah Badu.