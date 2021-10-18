PHOTOS: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & Jason Momoa pose for Dune photocall at London Film Festival

The Dune costars seem to be ready for their big debut! Ahead of London Film Festival, the team of Dune was spotted attending a photocall with their cast members. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Jason Momoa posed with other members of the cast and director Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya rocked a brown wrap skirt along with a Vivienne Westwood chainmail crop top. Chalamet donned a blue and white suit, and as for Momoa, he was spotted in a brown tux. Along with Chalamet, Zendaya and Momoa, the photocall also featured actresses Rebecca Ferguson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The cast posed for their photos with the famous London Eye in the background. Earlier last month, the cast had also teamed up to attend the movie's premieres in Paris and Venice.

Dune has been scheduled to hit the theatres on October 22. In the promising trailers of the movie, Chalamet, Zendaya and Momoa pledge to save planet Arrakis which has been invaded by unknown beings. The video clips show powerful sandstorms and the three actors battling it out with the villains, one of them being Dave Bautista.

The stellar cast of the movie includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. From the set design to the gigantic sandstorms, and the Zendaya-Chalamet-Momoa trio, Dune's trailer has definitely raised our hopes for the movie.

Take a look at the pictures of the cast during the London Film Festival photocall:

