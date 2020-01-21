Photo: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot kick start shooting for Red Notice; Check Out

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot have started shooting for their upcoming Netflix original film Red Notice. Read on to know more.

The wait is over and it is finally happening. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot have started shooting for their upcoming Netflix original film Red Notice. The much-anticipated action-comedy is being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has also penned the script of the film. While the makers are keeping the plot details of the film under tight wraps, reportedly the film follows an Interpol police agent as he tracks down the most wanted art thief. While the film has been the talk of the town for a while now, according to Dwayne’s recent announcement, Marshall has finally started shooting the film.

“Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix. Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman. #REDNOTICE #Netflix,” the actor announced on January 21 in an Instagram post. The actor-wrestler posted a picture of the set of his upcoming film alongside the caption. The photo an airplane on a runway in the background and a clapperboard, titled ‘Red Tape’, in the foreground.

The upcoming film will mark Dwayne and Marshall’s third project together. The two have previously worked on the 2016 film Central Intelligence, which also featured Kevin Harts, and Skyscraper, which came out in 2018. Meanwhile, Gal will be next seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5. Ryan was last seen in thriller-action film 6 Underground. Reportedly, Red Notice is expected to feature on the streaming platform in 2021.

