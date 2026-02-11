PIC: Halle Berry Debuts 200K USD Diamond Ring at Crime 101 Premiere, Says Van Hunt Was The ‘One’ After 3 Marriages

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are gearing up for the experience of a lifetime by getting married to each other. The couple that has been dating for almost six years now made it official late last year, if the reports are to be believed. During his latest appearance for the world premiere of Crime 101 at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, she debuted a new big sparkler on her ring finger and spoke up about her husband-to-be.

Halle Berry is aware of the feeling when you’ve found your person after being married 3 times previously

Opening up about why she chose to be with Van Hunt and decided to get married after six years of dating, Halle Berry went the romantic route by calling him the ‘right’ man for her. The actress was married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez before beginning to date Van Hunt. “You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact,” Halle Berry told PEOPLE. “You just kind of know when it's right, 'cause you know when it's wrong.”

The diamond ring on her finger is believed to be over 200,000 USD and is said to feature a unique, ‘deeply personal’ design. Previously, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 5, the actress tried to clarify the air surrounding her engagement, "There's some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no.”

"No, that's not the case. I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him'," she added, finally confirming that she and her longtime boyfriend will be saying their I dos in the future.

Meanwhile, she appeared alongside costar Chris Hemsworth, his brother Liam Hemsworth, and their parents at the film’s premiere. Crime 101 will hit global theaters on February 13, 2026, and stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte, in key roles alongside the aforementioned two.

