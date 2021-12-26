PIC: Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as Nick Jonas plants a kiss on her cheek in their cute Christmas click

Christmas is all about spending time with your family and loved ones. The festive spirit of the season also calls for a perfect click and Nick Jonas sure knows how to capture the best moments perfectly. Sending his Christmas wishes to fans, Nick dropped an adorable click with wife Priyanka Chopra and their doggos as they celebrated the festival.

In the photo, Priyanka could be seen seated on Nick's lap as he sweetly planted a kiss on her cheek in the backdrop of their giant Christmas tree that was beautifully lit up for the occasion. The couple was also accompanied by their three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda for this perfect holiday click. Sharing the photo, Nick captioned it as, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

Recently, during the promotions of her film, The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka was asked about her Christmas plans with Nick and the actress maintained that she was excited to spend family time with him given how their hectic work schedules often keep them apart from each other.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka also maintained that the duo is still building their own traditions when it comes to the festivals. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and according to Chopra's recent interview comments, the secret sauce for their amazing marriage has been the fact that they priorities each other no matter what and are each other's champions when it comes to work.

As for Priyanka and Nick's holiday card photo from the Christmas festivities, fans can't get enough of how happy and sweet the couple looks as they celebrate the holiday season together.

