PIC: Priyanka Chopra had a 'messy day' on the sets of Citadel; Shares glimpse of her character

is one of the busiest actresses working currently as she is juggling multiple projects globally. Priyanka recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her character from the upcoming much-awaited television series Citadel. She can be seen with a messy look on her face in the selfie. She is starring alongside Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her. #Citadel”. Priyanka is starring in several other projects including ‘Text For You’, and the fourth installment of the action classic ‘Matrix’ alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka has also signed up for her latest Hindi film titled ‘Jee Le Zaara’, a road trip film directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka will be sharing the screen space with and for the first time in the film. Farhan is returning to the director’s chair after nearly a decade of ‘Don 2’. The venture is penned by Zoya Akhtar as well. Priyanka and Zoya have previously worked together in the ensemble star cast venture ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, starring and in the leading parts.

Citadel is produced by Russo Brothers amongst others and the show is reportedly an action-packed spy thriller. The production of the show is currently going on in London. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ in a pivotal role and served as a producer. The White Tiger got nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Adarsh Gaurav played the lead part in the film alongside Rajkummar Rao.

