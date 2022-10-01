PIC: Priyanka Chopra interviews US VP Kamala Harris; Nick Jonas spends quality time with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has been treating fans with numerous pictures from her trip to Washington DC. Just yesterday, PeeCee shared a gorgeous mirror selfie in which she looked absolutely stunning in a lime green slit dress. Now, the actress has shared more glimpses from her trip as she headed to The White House. The actress interacted with US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum, and pictures from the event have surfaced on social media.

The pictures show Priyanka looking beautiful in a yellow dress and matching heels, as she interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris. They discussed various important issues such as abortion laws, pay parity, and gun reform in the US. During the interaction, Priyanka also shared that in her career of 22 years, she received equal pay as her male co-actor for the first time this year. Priyanka also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from The White House. One of the pictures shared by PeeCee shows the west wing entrance of The White House, while the next one shows a beverage she shad, with the presidential seal on it.