PIC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jessica Henwick adorably hug it out at The Matrix Resurrections premiere

The Matrix Resurrections actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jessica Henwick seem to be adorably hugging each other at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. For those unversed, the stars of the upcoming movie attended the stunning green carpet at the premiere of Matrix 4 on Saturday.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith were also present at the premiere. From The Matrix's official Instagram account, the stars were filmed during their green carpet appearances. In one of the photos posted during the appearances, it seems like Chopra Jonas and Henwick are hugging each other tightly with the former making an adorable face while doing so!

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jessica Henwick's adorable snap:

Taking to her own Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared some stunning photos from the premiere and revealed how she gave a nod to her character Sati with the help of her premiere look. The actress looked like a boss lady in green and red as she explained that the colours of her dress were an ode to her character from the movie. "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colours of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana," she added.

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie is scheduled to be released on theatres as well as on the streaming platform, HBO Max on December 22.

