PIC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks radiant as she flaunts her 'clear skin' while getting ready for Citadel shoot

Currently shooting with Richard Madden in London, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a selfie on social media and left fans intrigued. The global star gave all a glimpse of her 'set life' with the picture.

Actress Jonas has been quite occupied over the past few months as she has been shooting for back to back projects. The global star is currently in the UK for the shoot of one of her projects 'Citadel' co-starring Richard Madden. Amid this, often Priyanka treats fans with photos from her set life on social media and on Friday, the gorgeous star did the same. Priyanka shared a glimpse on social media of how she dolls up for the shoot and left fans in awe of her glow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she is seen sitting in the makeup chair and getting ready for her shoot for Citadel. In the photo, the star is seen clad in a black tank top while her team works on her hair and makeup. PeeCee is seen clicking the selfie in the moment when her hair was being styled for a shoot. Not just this, she managed to click a sun-kissed selfie that gave a sneak peek of her gorgeous and flawless skin.

Sharing the selfie, Priyanka wrote, "I always find my light. #glamchair #setlife #citadel #cleanskinfromwithin." Seeing the photo, many of Priyanka's close friends and fans reacted to it and loved her gorgeous look.

Meanwhile, last month on Holi, Nick and Priyanka joined the former's parents in the UK to celebrate the festival together. In 2020, Priyanka and Nick had travelled to India to celebrate with friends and family. However, this year, they kept the celebrations low-key in the UK. On the work front, apart from Citadel, Priyanka will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. She was last seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

