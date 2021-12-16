PIC: Priyanka Chopra poses with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss & more from her The Matrix Resurrections 'gang'

Priyanka Chopra has begun with The Matrix Resurrections promotions and has been giving her fans an update on her press days with Instagram posts and stories from the events. In her latest post, Priyanka was seen posing alongside the lead cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahaya Abdul-Mateen II.

The actress along with the amazing click referred to her co-stars as The Matrix Resurrections 'gang' and also gave a shoutout to the missing members including Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith who will also be seen in the film. Priyanka was seen smiling wide as she sat for a click with her co-stars and captioned the post as, "Gang is (almost) all here!"

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have been eager to learn about Priyanka Chopra's role as Sati in the film. During a recent interaction with Jada Pinkett Smith on The Red Table Talk, Chopra opened up about being a fan of The Matrix franchise when she was 16 and called it a dream come true moment to work in the new film in the franchise, especially alongside Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Priyanka also opened up about being intimated on the sets of the film before filming a crucial scene that involved her having to say some heavy dialogues. She further maintained how the cast was supportive though and her co-star Keanu Reeves also chimed in to say she "rocked it" when it came to the particular scene.

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski and is all set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.